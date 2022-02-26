popular
Oklahomans advocate at the Capitol
Oklahoma District 15 Rep. Randy Randleman
The Capitol was packed last week with hundreds of Oklahomans who came to advocate for causes they believe in.
Last Tuesday was Higher Education Day at the Capitol. This annual day brings together students, professors and administrators from institutions across the state to talk about the benefits of pursuing a college degree.
The role our colleges and universities play in preparing our young people for their futures is invaluable. We have critical workforce needs right now, especially in the fields of nursing, teaching and engineering, so we're presenting several bills in the House this year that will help address these shortage areas.
One student I met was Katelynn Lewis, a sophomore at Connors State College, where she is studying physical and occupational therapy. We discovered a mutual love of horses after she mentioned she barrel races. She's also interested in equine therapy, which is an incredible way to help people deal with past traumas.
Katelynn spoke during the Higher Ed Day program in the House chamber about her firsthand experience with how life-changing education can be. She shared that her mother made the decision to return to school as a single parent with three children, a full-time job and no financial assistance. That degree made a huge difference in the lives of Katelynn's mother and the rest of their family.
Katelynn said her mother's story instilled in her the desire to further her education as well. While still in high school, Katelynn earned 16 college credit hours. She also discussed the value of the Oklahoma Resident Tuition Waiver Scholarship, which waives up to $1,200 in tuition every academic year and has been a game-changer for many students.
It was great to get to know Katelynn and hear about her future aspirations.
Last Wednesday was another special advocacy day that brought hundreds of Oklahomans to the Capitol. Rose Day is an annual day at the beginning of session when people bring their elected officials a rose to symbolize the sanctity of life.
I want to commend each participant for coming and using their voice to advocate for strong pro-life policies and speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Unborn babies are not an inconvenience — they are each a precious life, and I am committed to doing all I can to stand up against the atrocity of abortion!
Committees began their full schedule last week, and some are quickly approaching their first deadline. All bills had be out of Appropriations and Budget subcommittees by Monday. I serve as vice-chairman of the House A&B Subcommittee on Human Services, which meets on Monday to vote on our final bills.
I also sit on the Children, Youth and Family Services Committee, the Common Education Committee and the Tourism Committee. All of these had many bills to hear last week.
As always, you may contact me by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7375 with questions or concerns over legislation. Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 15!
Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.
