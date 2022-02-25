breaking
Ol' Man Winter puts another delay starting 2022 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show
Since Ol' Man Winter was delayed in leaving LeFlore County until at least Friday afternoon, he made the start of the 2022 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show get pushed back yet again.
The major activities now will not begin until 2 this afternoon when the pigs/swine will be checked in. The check-in will last until 6 p.m., then the pigs/swine entries will be shown beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Between the barrow and gilt show and when the cattle are checked in from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, there will be a church service.
The cattle will be shown at 10 a.m. Monday, then the goats and sheep will be checked in from 4-6 p.m. Monday and shown beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Also, the agriculture mechanics projects will be judged beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.
