Jamie Oliver had to go through three elections, but he went 3-for-3 in those elections to capture the LeFlore County District 3 Commissioner seat that will be vacated by Board Chairman Craig Olive at the end of the year.
Oliver, a Republican had to survive the primary election in June, then beat Bucky Pugh in August's run-off election. Finally, Oliver's final hurdle was beating Democratic candidate Aaron Queen 2,748 votes to 991 in Tuesday night's general election.

Tags

Recommended for you