Jamie Oliver had to go through three elections, but he went 3-for-3 in those elections to capture the LeFlore County District 3 Commissioner seat that will be vacated by Board Chairman Craig Olive at the end of the year.
Oliver, a Republican had to survive the primary election in June, then beat Bucky Pugh in August's run-off election. Finally, Oliver's final hurdle was beating Democratic candidate Aaron Queen 2,748 votes to 991 in Tuesday night's general election.
"I'm just excited," Oliver said Tuesday night after his victory. "I'm ready to hit the ground running. I'm just very appreciative of all my supporters. Now, it's time for me to prove myself and let everyone know I'm going to stand behind everything I said. I'm excited to get to work and to help the community and the citizens of LeFlore County."
After going through three tough elections, Oliver said he's ready to enjoy the victory, but only for a short time.
"For the time being, I'm going to say the pressure has been lifted off," he said. "It's a sigh of relief — for the time being. I do realize that there's going to be a lot to do come the first of the year and learn everything. I'm sure that will be a whole new added sense of pressure then. As of right now, it (election victory) is just a big relief — and that it's finally over with."
The other local election took place in Arkoma, where its patrons voted 186 to 131 to not pass the proposition that would have allowed the Town of Arkoma's clerk-treasurer to be appointed by the Town of Arkoma Board of Trustees.
As for the key state races in LeFlore County, current Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeated former Oklahoma State Superintendent and Democratic candidate Joy Hofmeister 8,256 votes to 3,375. The state went the same as LeFlore County, as Stitt beat Hofmeister 638,910 votes to 481,396.
Current Republican Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell also won re-election as LeFlore County voters went his way — 9,483 votes to 2,204 votes for Democratic candidate Melinda Alizadeh-Fard. Pinnell dominated the entire state, winning with 743,351 votes to Alizadeh-Fard's 355,362 votes.
Republican candidate Gentner Drummond had no problem in his election to become Oklahoma's new attorney general, beating Libertarian Lynda Steele 9,839 votes to 1,704 in LeFlore County. Drummond took Oklahoma by a landslide, winning with 791,763 votes, as opposed to Steele's 281,608.
Republican Todd Russ won the state treasurer's race in a landslide in LeFlore County, winning 9,467 votes to 2,182 for Democratic candidate Charles DeCoune. Russ won the state overall election, with 737,887 votes to DeCoune's 349,507 votes.
As far as LeFlore County went, voters voted for Republican candidate Ryan Walters in the state superintendent of public institution race as he defeated Democratic candidate Jena Nelson 8,515 votes to 3,553. Walters won the state election by about 150,000 votes, getting 649,710 votes to Nelson's 494,514.
LeFlore County voters selected Republican candidate Leslie Kathryn Osborn for labor commissioner, 9,313 votes to Democratic candidate Jack Henderson's 2,260. Osborne also took the entire stand handedly, winning with 746,368 votes, compared to Henderson's 333,364 votes.
In the corporation commissioners race, LeFlore County's winner was Republican Kim David, who beat Democratic candidate Margaret Bowman 9,176 votes to 2,213. David dominated the state as well, capturing 721,425 votes, compared to Bowman's 350,869.
At the United States Congressional level, Sen. James Lankford was LeFlore County's choice as the veteran senator got 9,459 votes with the closest challenger being Madison Horn's 2,230 votes. Lankford did just as well in the entire state, garnering 739,298 votes, while Horn got 368,979 votes.
LeFlore County chose to have former U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin succeed the retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe as Mullin beat Democratic candidate Kendra Horn 9,530 votes to 2,272. Mullin also had an easy time in the entire state, getting 710,004 votes, while Horn got 404,951.
As for Mullin's former House of Representative seat, local/area Republican Josh Brecheen got LeFlore County's nod to be the newest occupant of that seat as 9,489 votes went in Brecheen's favor, with Democratic candidate Naomi Andrews a distant second (2,223 votes). Statewide, Brecheen also won fairly easily, getting 167,687 votes, compared to Andrews' 54,149.
In LeFlore County, all four Oklahoma Supreme Court justices — Dustin Rowe, James Winchester, Dana Kuehn and Douglas Combs — and all five Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals judges — Stacie Hixon, Gregory Blackwell, John Fischer, Barbara Swinton and Thomas Prince — all were approved by local voters to stay in their current positions. The state followed suit, voting to retain all the judges.