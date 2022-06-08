featured breaking
Olsen wins 'Best of Show,' 'People's Choice' awards at 2022 LeFlore County Quilt Show for her entry
The 2022 LeFlore County Quilt Show was a huge success. The beautiful quilts were displayed Friday and Saturday at Kiamichi Tech.
This is open to all county residents and is a judged competition.
Jean Olson's quilt was a two-award winner, earning both the "Best of Show Award" and "The People's Choice Award."
Here are the other winners from last weekend's quilt show:
Category 2 — 1. Helen Williamns, 2. Connie Le.
Category 3 — 1. Connie Lee.
Category 4 — 1. Jean Olson, 2. Bonnie Williams, 3. Donna McClain.
Category 7 — 2. Helen Williams, 3. "Keep You in Stitches."
Category 9 — 2. Barbara Morris.
Category 10 — 2. Lona Hood.
Category 11 — 1. Donna McClain.
Category 13 — 1. Annette Sirriana, 2. Donna McClain, 3. Jody Williams.
Category 16 — 1. Donna McClain, 2. Marsha Reed.
Category 17 — 1. Doris Evetts.
Category 18 — 1. Jean Olson, 2. Donna McClain, 3. Jean Olson.
Category 20 — 1. Hannah Reed.
Editor's Note: Categories No. 7, 9 and 10 had no first-place winners. The Category No. 7 third-place winner was a "group entry," who entitled its quilt "Keep You in Stitches."
