Jean Olson stands by her award-winning quilt from the 2022 LeFlore County Quilt Show, which took place Friday and Saturday at Kiamichi Tech. Olson’s quilt won both the “Best of Show” award as well as “The People’s Choice Award.”
Photo by Danette Russell/LeFlore County Oklahoma State University Extension Office
The 2022 LeFlore County Quilt Show was a huge success. The beautiful quilts were displayed Friday and Saturday at Kiamichi Tech.
This is open to all county residents and is a judged competition.
Jean Olson's quilt was a two-award winner, earning both the "Best of Show Award" and "The People's Choice Award."
Here are the other winners from last weekend's quilt show:
Category 2 — 1. Helen Williamns, 2. Connie Le.
Category 3 — 1. Connie Lee.
Category 4 — 1. Jean Olson, 2. Bonnie Williams, 3. Donna McClain.
Category 7 — 2. Helen Williams, 3. "Keep You in Stitches."
Category 9 — 2. Barbara Morris.
Category 10 — 2. Lona Hood.
Category 11 — 1. Donna McClain.
Category 13 — 1. Annette Sirriana, 2. Donna McClain, 3. Jody Williams.
Category 16 — 1. Donna McClain, 2. Marsha Reed.
Category 17 — 1. Doris Evetts.
Category 18 — 1. Jean Olson, 2. Donna McClain, 3. Jean Olson.
Category 20 — 1. Hannah Reed.
Editor's Note: Categories No. 7, 9 and 10 had no first-place winners. The Category No. 7 third-place winner was a "group entry," who entitled its quilt "Keep You in Stitches."

