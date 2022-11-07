The lone LeFlore County office up for election Nov. 8 will be for District 3 Commissioner between Republican Jamie Oliver and Democrat Aaron Queen.
Several state offices will be on the ballot — Oklahoma Governor between current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, former State Superintendent of Schools Joy Hofmeister (D), Natalie Brund (Liberterian candidate) and Ervin Stone Yen (independent); State Superintendent of Public Institution between Republican Ryan Walters and Democrat Jena Nelson; Lt. Governor between current Republican Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Melinda Alizandeh-Fard (D) and Liberterian Chris Powell; Attorney General between Republican Gentner F. Drummond and Liberterian Lynda Steele; State Treasurer between Republican Todd Russ, Democrat Charles DeCoune and Liberterian Gregory Sadler; Labor Commissioner between Republican Leslie Kathryn Osborn, Democrat Jack Henderson and Liberterian Will Daugherty; Corporation Commissioner between Republican Kim David, Democrat Margaret Bowman and Independent Don Underwood.
Voters will have the opportunity to retain Oklahoma Supreme Court Justices — Dustin Rowe in District 2, James Winchester in District 5, Dana Kuehn in District 6 and Douglas Combs in District 8.
Five Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals judges are up for retention — Stacie Hixon in District 1 Office 1, Gregory Blackwell in District 3 Office 1, John Fischer in District 3 Office 2, Barbara Swinton in District 4 Office 1 and Thomas Prince in District 5 Office 1.
Three United States Congressional seats are up for grabs — United States Senator Seat No. 1 between incumbent Republican James Lankford, Democrat Madison Horn, Liberterian Kenneth Blevins and Independent Micahel Delaney; current U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's seat (which will become vacated upon his retirement) between Republican Markwayne Mullin, Democrat Kendra Horn, Liberterian Robert Murphy and Independent Ray Woods; Mullin's vacated U.S. Representative seat between Republican Josh Brecheen, Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent "Bulldog" Ben Robinson.
