The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OPCA) shared its viewpoint of the importance of traditional values to the members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
"I think the communities like Poteau make Oklahoma what it is," OPCA President Jonathan Small said. "It's easy to take for granted the impact that traditional values have. If you came to the Oklahoma City area, it is likely that a group like this (civic organizations) would think it offensive to begin a meeting with prayer, to say the pledge of allegiance and for sure talk about the blessings of liberty. As we think about the world and what's going on, there are some things that are concerning.
Small then shared those concerns.
"Right now in Oklahoma, schools are telling teachers to not focus on teaching students hard work or to take personal responsibility," he said. "Instead, they are teaching them to focus on what they call 'the power values' — to be respectful of authority that might be placed in your life. It's not happening in Poteau, but it's happening in school districts across the state of Oklahoma.
"Right now, small rural schools in the state of Oklahoma are passing and implementing transgender bathroom policies, encouraging and allowing young men to enter and use the restrooms that are reserved for girls and women — and even enter sports. Why is this happening? Part of the reason is because, if you think about it, where will someone spend most of their time from about 5 years of age until about age 22 — schools. It's not going to be with their parents, not church, not friends alone — it's going to be with someone else shaping their world view from about 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. That's why it's so important that traditional values are being given during that eight hours for at least approximately 17 years. We all know human behavior. When that doesn't happen, you're either slowly progressing the right direction or slowly declining.
"Right now, a lot of young people are being taught that you can't make it. There's a fascinating statistic call 'The Success Sequence.' In the United States of America, regardless of whether you are black, white, green or purple with green polka dots, if you do just three things, you're almost guaranteed to have success. Here are the three things — get skilled, get a job and get married. If you do those three things in the United States of America, 97 percent of the people that have done that are not living in poverty today, and 75 percent of the poor that have done it have moved into the middle class. It's no coincidence that the opponents of freedom are trying to hide that story. At OPCA, we're audacious enough to think that we need to be focusing on the policies that are going to shape culture for freedom, whether it's politics, policy or related to the lawmakers."
OPCA Development Director and Poteau native Mandi Broadfoot also shared the organization's thoughts about improving things from an individual perspective.
''We are a free-market think tank," said Broadfoot, who is the daughter of Kiwanian Bruce Pipkin and wife Nita. "We are passionate about individual exceptionalism. Our vision for Oklahoma is one where everyone can flourish. Workers can enjoy a growing and diverse economy. Children can receive an excellent education, and the burden of government is light. As long as there is a government, there has to be an organization that holds it accountable. Our mission is to preserve freedom. We would like to think that we reshape culture, policy and politics for freedom so that everyone can thrive, especially the most vulnerable."
OPCA Criminal Justice Reform Fellow/Policy Team member Ryan Haynie shared ways the organization hopes to see some reform come into light.
"The first thing we want to do is to educate the next generation of Oklahoma citizens," Haynie said. "We want to get parents and students options where they go to school.
"The second thing we want to do is work on eliminating the (state) income tax. The income tax is a tax on productivity. The people going to work every day are being penalized for their work. What we want to do is break down the penalty on work. We think that kind of thing will help bring in businesses who want to go to a state with a good business climate and provide good jobs for people. The current proposal being tossed around right now is expanding the tax base for things like services right now that aren't currently taxed. There's a lot of conversation right now about raising property taxes, but that's not something that is being discussed. Right now, services are not taxed. If you expanded sales tax to things like services, we could make it up that way.
"We also want to reduce red tape that hamstrings productive Oklahoma. There are over 200 'ABCs' we call them — agencies, businesses and commissions. These are people who have way too much influence and plan your life and work, and who don't account for you. By reducing regulations, we want to help people become more innovative and creative, and put people in charge of their lives instead of some bureaucrat in Oklahoma City."
"I'm sure you're wondering where our country is heading," Broadfoot said. "What are we going to do to preserve our freedoms? Being in Poteau was a special part of my growing up. Some of the things I experienced growing up here were the loving people, beautiful surroundings and the freedoms that my parents had to choose from to best fit my needs. Giving my children, your children and their children the options to grow up with the values I had in Poteau is the reason I went to go to work for OCPA."