The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OPCA) shared its viewpoint of the importance of traditional values to the members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
"I think the communities like Poteau make Oklahoma what it is," OPCA President Jonathan Small said. "It's easy to take for granted the impact that traditional values have. If you came to the Oklahoma City area, it is likely that a group like this (civic organizations) would think it offensive to begin a meeting with prayer, to say the pledge of allegiance and for sure talk about the blessings of liberty. As we think about the world and what's going on, there are some things that are concerning.

Tags

Recommended for you