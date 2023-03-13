breaking
OSDH reporting active COVID cases dropping, deaths still at 112 in LeFlore County
- By David Seeley
Despite the rainy week last week, there was a ray of sunshine from the Oklahoma State Department of Health in its latest COVID update Thursday morning.
LeFlore County continues to see a drop in active COVID cases as it went from the previous update's total of 30 to 23 in Thursday's update.
