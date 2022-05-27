In the latest Oklahoma State Department of Health update Thursday morning, LeFlore County has 10 active COVID cases, five each in Heavener and Talihina. In late April, there were no active cases.
The good news from the OSDH update is there have been no new deaths directly or indirectly related to COVID as the number still stands at 97.
Poteau leads the way with 33 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23 deaths, Heavener with 13 deaths, Pocola with eight deaths, Panama and Spiro each with six deaths and Bokoshe with five deaths.
As far as Oklahoma is concerned, there are 3,437 active cases as of Thursday as compared to 979 active cases in late April. OSDH reported 1,845 new cases reported this week.
There have been a total of 1,048,017 COVID cases reported, which is approximately 10,000 more than in late April.
OSDH's update reports that as of Thursday there have been 16,090 deaths directly from the virus or indirectly from COVID, which is 175 more than the 15,815 death total in late April.

Tags

Recommended for you