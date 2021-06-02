The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that LeFlore County has seen its COVID-19 active cases double to 18 since last week’s update.
The active cases are Spiro — 4 Poteau — 3, Bokoshe — 3, Talihina — 3, Cameron — 2 and Heavener — 1, Howe — 1, Pocola — 1.
The new cases confirmed were three in Talihina, two in Poteau and Cameron and one new one in both Bokoshe and Heavener.
The deaths are still at 68 that have happened either due to the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 453,186 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.