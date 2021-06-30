The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that LeFlore County saw its active COVID-19 cases drop to 21 from 22, which was what the OSDH’s website reported June 23.
Two communities saw the number of active COVID-19 cases rise as Poteau went from three to nine and Heavener went from none to one.
However, six other county towns saw drops in active COVID-19 cases. Spiro’s number dropped in half from six to three, Pocola’s dropped seven to six, Bokoshe’s and Wister’s dropped from two to one and Arkoma’s and Cameron’s dropped from one to none. The OSDH’s website for the second straight week showed there were no active cases in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Talihina.
The death toll as a direct result of COVID-19 or complications from the virus remains at 68, with those being 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 457,490 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the OSDH website.