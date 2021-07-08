The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Wednesday afternoon that LeFlore County’s number of active COVID-19 cases jumped back up to 22, which was the amount reported June 23. The OSDH’s website reported June 30 that the number of active cases dropped down to 21.
The active cases are: Poteau — 12, Spiro — 3, Bokoshe — 2, Cameron — 1, Heavener — 1, Howe — 1, Panama — 1, Talihina — 1.
Poteau saw an increase of three active cases, going from nine last week to 12 on Wednesday. Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, Panama and Talihina all increased by one active case than what each city had last week. Pocola went from six active cases last week to none this week, while Wister went from one active case last week to none this week.
The OSDH website also shows that LeFlore County’s death toll from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 68. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 459,205 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the OSDH website on Wednesday.