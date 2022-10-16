breaking
OSDH reports 52 COVID cases, 96 deaths in LeFlore County
The latest Oklahoma State Department of Health update wasn't as good as the previous weeks.
In the OSDH's Thursday morning update, it showed LeFlore County has seen a small increase in the number of active COVID cases with 52 after the previous week's update showed 46.
