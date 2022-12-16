There was not much merry news this pre-Christmas week in Thursday morning's weekly update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
The OSDH's update shows that LeFlore County now has 98 active COVID cases. The highest total is Talihina's 23 active cases, followed by Poteau with 20, Spiro with 18, Pocola with 13, Cameron and Heavener each with eight, Wister with seven and Panama with one.

