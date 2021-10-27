The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had a bit of good news and not-so-good news on its latest website update about COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
The OSDH website’s good news was the number of active COVID-19 cases for the second straight week was only double digits — dropping from 90 last week to 79 this week.
Five LeFlore County towns saw a drop in their active COVID-19 cases. Poteau went from 29 to 24 active cases, Heavener dropped from 13 to 11, Wister went from seven to six, Talihina dropped in half going from four to two and Pocola went from nine all the way to one.
However, three towns saw an increase in active COVID-19 cases. Shady Point and Spiro each went from five to eight, while Panama increased to three active cases this week as opposed to two last week.
All the other county towns stayed where they were as of last week — Howe and Cameron with five active COVID-19 cases, Bokoshe with four and Arkoma with two.
The not-so-good news reported in Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update was LeFlore County saw four more deaths, raising the death total to 89.
Three towns saw a rise in deaths — Poteau went from 26 to 28, Panama from two to three and Cameron from one to two.
The other towns’ death total stayed the same — Talihina with 20, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe and Pocola each with five, Spiro with four, Howe with three and Arkoma, Shady Point and Wister with two each.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 641,051 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.