The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that the number of active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County has dropped to 13. On Monday, the OSDH reported 22 active cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the active cases were Poteau and Spiro with four each and Bokoshe, Cameron, Heavener, Pocola and Shady Point with one apiece.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 451,280 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update.