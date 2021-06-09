Between Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) website updates, which happened on June 2 last week as well as Wednesday this week, the OSDH reports there as been a jump in active COVID-19 cases from 18 last week to 34 this week.
The active cases are:Spiro — 9, Poteau — 8, Pocola — 3, Shady Point — 3, Talihina — 3, Arkoma — 2, Cameron — 2, Heavener — 2, Bokoshe — 1, Wister — 1.
The deaths are still at 68 that have happened either due to the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 453,888 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.