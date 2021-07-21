The news Wednesday afternoon from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) wasn’t very good. The OSDH website reported that active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County jumped from 44 to 119.
The three towns with the biggest spikes were Poteau (12 to 42), Spiro (five to 20) and Talihina (five to 18). In fact, 11 county towns all total saw spikes in their respective numbers of active cases. Besides the spikes in Poteau, Spiro and Talihina, Bokoshe went from four to seven, Heavener and Panama each from two to five, Cameron and Wister each from three to four and Arkoma and Shady Point each from two to three.
The only community that didn’t see active COVID-19 cases increase or decrease was Howe, which remains with four active cases.
The good news is no more deaths have been recorded, according to the OSDH website — as the county still has 68 deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 466,733 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.