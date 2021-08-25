The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Wednesday afternoon that the number of active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County rose again to 359, after last week’s number was reported to be 309.
The good news was four communities saw their active COVID-19 cases drop from a week ago. Wister saw the biggest drop as it went from 30 active cases last week to 21 this week.
Cameron dropped three active cases, going from 19 to 16. Both Poteau (95 to 94) and Talihina (39 to 38) each had one active case become inactive.
On the other hand, seven county towns saw in increase in active COVID-19 cases. Heavener saw the biggest jump, going from 29 active cases last week to 45.
Spiro spiked from 32 active COVID-19 cases last week to 48 this week. Howe saw an increase of nine active cases, going from 13 last week to 22 this week. Both Arkoma (two to nine) and Panama (five to 12) jumped with seven new active cases. Shady Point increased from 15 cases last week to 20 this week, while Bokoshe jumped from nine last week to 13 this week.
The only town in which no changes in active COVID-19 cases occurred since last week was Pocola, which stayed at 21 active cases.
Another bit of good news was there were no more deaths reported that stemmed from either COVID-19 itself or complications from the virus. The death total is still at 71. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 530,594 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s update Wednesday afternoon.