The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that active COVID-19 cases went from 15 to 22.
According to the OSDH website Wednesday afternoon, Pocola has seven active cases (up from two a week ago), Spiro with six (up from four), Poteau with three, Bokoshe and Wister with two each and Arkoma and Cameron with one apiece. Last week, Bokoshe did not have any, while Wister doubled its number of active COVID-19 cases.
The deaths that stemmed directly from the virus or due to complications from COVID-19 are still at 68, with those being 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 455,986 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the OSDH website’s Wednesday afternoon.