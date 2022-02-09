breaking
OSDH reports active COVID cases drop in LeFlore County
- David Seeley
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Wednesday afternoon that the number of active COVID cases in LeFlore County has dropped.
After the OSDH reported 1,180 active cases Monday afternoon, the report showed Wednesday that the number of active COVID cases dropped to 734.
There were two communities that saw increases in active COVID cases as Whitesboro jumped from 12 on Monday to 14 on Wednesday, while Muse went from five Monday to eight Wednesday.
However, all the other county towns saw drops in their number of active cases. Poteau still has the most active cases in LeFlore County, but its total went from 319 on Monday to 183 on Wednesday.
Talihina went from 176 on Monday to 109 on Wednesday.
Spiro and Heavener each saw their active COVID case numbers drop into double digits, as Spiro went from 131 on Monday to 80 on Wednesday and Heavener went from 115 on Monday to 80 on Wednesday.
Pocola saw a big drop as well, going from 82 active cases Monday to 52 on Wednesday.
Howe and Wister each dropped active cases. Howe went from 75 on Monday to 49 on Wednesday, while Wister dropped to 42 on Wednesday after being at 71 on Monday.
Arkoma went from 30 active cases Monday to 29 on Wednesday. Panama also dropped from 30 on Monday to 22 on Wednesday.
While Bokoshe and Shady Point each had 38 active cases Monday, those towns dropped to 21 and 18 active cases, respectively, on Wednesday.
Cameron dropped from 45 cases Monday to 27 on Wednesday.
The OSDH still reported 87 deaths so far in the county due directly or indirectly to COVID. Poteau also has the most in this category in the county with 30 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro with five apiece.
As for Oklahoma, the state saw its total number of COVID cases reported exceed the one-million mark — 1,000,480.
Tuesday saw 1,711 new COVID cases in the state, with the number of active cases now at 39,043 as of Wednesday afternoon — which is about an 11,000 drop since Monday afternoon.
The OSDH reports there have now been 13,758 deaths as of Wednesday, meaning there have been 164 more deaths over the last two days.
