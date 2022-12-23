breaking
OSDH reports active COVID cases spike to 118, death count up to 104 in county
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) did not give very merry information this Christmas holiday weekend in its latest update that came out Thursday morning.
The latest OSDH update shows the active COVID cases spiked to 118 in LeFlore County after being at 98 the previous week.
Latest News
- Even Keel band putting on New Year's Eve event with 'island' flavor
- Jesus and round John virgin on the flight to Egypt
- OSDH reports active COVID cases spike to 118, death count up to 104 in county
- Heavener Faithbridge Church having special Christmas service
- Poteau Community Christmas Dinner slated Christmas Eve
- Choctaw Nation closes offices early due to winter weather conditions
- Winter weather advisory issued
- Local automobile dealership supplies lunch, Christmas gift to B&G Club
Popular Content
Articles
- Parker, Pocola come through in clutch, beat Howe for Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament title
- Basketball rankings: Pocola girls stand No. 1 in Class 2A after CNIT title; Howe, Whitesboro still in top four
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Day 2: Howe, Pocola girls rout foes to meet in final
- Talihina's CNIT, two other basketball tourneys to see key matchups with area teams
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'A Christmas Story the Musical' this weekend
- Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- Heavener female injured in single-vehicle accident Monday morning
- Talihina boys, Howe girls get top seeds JH LeFlore County Basketball Tournament
- Tomlin Energy Rescinds Permit Request
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.