OSDH reports county has no new active COVID cases, deaths
- David Seeley
Just as it reported on Friday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no new COVID cases or deaths from the virus, either directly or indirectly, in LeFlore County.
LeFlore County still has 734 active COVID cases, with Poteau leading the way with 183, followed by Talihina 109, Heavener and Spiro with 80 each, Pocola with 52, Howe with 49, Wister with 42, Arkoma with 29, Cameron with 21, Panama with 22, Bokoshe with 21, Shady Point with 18, Whitesboro with 14 and Muse with eight.
The OSDH is still reporting, as of Monday afternoon, that LeFlore County still has 87 deaths, either stemming directly from COVID or indirectly from the virus. Poteau also leads the way with 30, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro with five deaths apiece.
Statewide, Oklahoma has now reported 1,009,129 total COVID cases, which is about 3,800 more than Friday morning's OSDH update.
Monday saw 760 new cases reported after Sunday reported 1,523 new cases, totaling 2,283 total new cases in a 48-hour period.
All total, there are 20,209 active cases, which is decline of more than 9,300 — as there were 29,565 active cases Friday morning.
The OSDH reported as of Monday afternoon there had been 14,056 deaths, an increase of 226 deaths since Friday morning.
