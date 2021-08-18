The scary trend is continuing, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
The OSDH website reported Wednesday afternoon that the number of active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County jumped from 263 last week to 309 this week.
Five of the 12 major county towns saw another increase in the number of active cases. Poteau spiked from 60 last week to 95 this week. Heavener jumped from 18 to 29, Howe went from six to 13, Shady Point jumped from 11 to 15 and Cameron went from 18 to 19.
One town, Spiro, saw no change as it stayed with 32 active cases.
The other six county towns actually saw a drop in active cases. Arkoma (five to two) and Bokoshe (12 to nine) each had drop of three active cases, Panama (seven to five) and Pocola (23 to 21) had a drop of two active cases and Talihina (40 to 39) and Wister (31 to 30) each had one active case go away.
The good news was the OSDH reported no new deaths, so the LeFlore County still has reported 71 deaths. The deaths are Poteau with 23, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 515,801 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s Wednesday afternoon update.