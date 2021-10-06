The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that LeFlore County saw a small spike in the number of active COVID-19 cases from a week ago.
After last week showed there were 162 active COVID-19 cases, the OSDH website showed that number increased by six to 168.
Five county communities also saw a rise in active cases from a week ago. Spiro jumped from 13 active COVID-19 cases last week to 22 this week. Arkoma went from five active COVID-19 cases last week to 12 this week, while Pocola also jumped to 12 active cases this week after 10 last week. Bokoshe went from five last week to six this week, while Shady Point jumped from three last week to four this week.
Heavener (19) and Cameron (seven) saw no changes from last week in active COVID-19 cases.
However, five county towns saw active cases drop. Poteau went from 45 to 41, Talihina dropped from 20 to 16, Wister went from 17 to 14, Howe dropped from 11 to nine and Panama went from seven to six.
Unfortunately, Howe saw its third death either stemming from COVID-19 directly or due to complications from it. That made the death total in the county rise to 76.
As for the other deaths, Poteau has 24 deaths, followed by Talihina with 16, Heavener with 13 deaths, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 619,056 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.