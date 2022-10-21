breaking
OSDH reports COVID cases dropped to 37 with 96 deaths reported
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The news continues to trend in a positive way from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
In Thursday morning's weekly OSDH update, LeFlore County has seen its number of active COVID cases drop from last week's number of 52 to 37.
As of Thursday, the OSDH reports only four LeFlore County communities with active COVID cases. For the first time, Poteau does not lead the county with the number of active cases as that dubious honor befalls Talihina, which has 12 active cases — an increase of four since last week.
Poteau dropped from 17 active COVID cases last week to 10 this week. Spiro went from eight to nine, while Pocola dropped from eight to six.
The OSDH weekly update still shows LeFlore County has had 96 deaths — either directly from the virus or indirectly from COVID 19. Poteau still leads the way in total deaths in LeFlore County with 34, followed by Talihina with 22, Heavener with 13, Pocola and Spiro with eight each, Panama with six and Bokoshe with five.
As far as Oklahoma as an entire state is concerned, Thursday morning's OSDH update showed that from Oct. 9 through last Saturday there were 2,049 new cases — which is lower than last week's update amount of 2,156.
The average number of new cases per day from Oct. 9 through last Saturday was 294, which was less than last week's update amount of 308.
The OSDH update showed that as of Thursday morning, there are 4,351 active COVID cases, which is just a little more than 300 less than it was in last week's update.
Oklahoma has reported 1,205,511 COVID cases since the pandemic began March 2020.
The death total has increased to 17,048 as from Oct. 9 through last Saturday the state has seen 49 new deaths.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Pirates regain tie atop district with big home win; Wolves earn first district win on homecoming night; more Week 8 football
- OSDH reports COVID cases dropped to 37 with 96 deaths reported
- Sanitation issues, batty problems in City of Heavener-owned properties addressed at HUA meeting
- Deadline is Monday to request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election
- Second annual Spooktacular begins today, ends Halloween
- CASC presents men's, women's wrestling talent at Black vs. Blue Dual
- Heavener Utilities Authority, City Commission meetings slated tonight
- Review: A friendship ends in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
Popular Content
Articles
- Three Georgia children lose lives in accident south of Big Cedar
- Parker's sophomore year production virtually unmatched
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Aggressively Targeting Criminal Activity within the State’s Medical Marijuana Program
- Five for Poteau on All-District 4A-8: Hackler makes Rookie of Year, Dill is Coach of Year
- Poteau's Goff, Wooten, Marcaurelle discuss matchup at Broken Bow for district lead
- Area football district standings through Week 7 with notes on scenarios
- Panama beats Pocola for fifth straight win; Pirates' district streak ends; More Week 7 football
- Needing crushing bounceback win, Poteau brings Sallisaw to town; Hall, Ramirez break down look ahead
- Tuesday morning meeting at Victor Landing address concerns about Wister WMA road closings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.