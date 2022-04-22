breaking
OSDH reports LeFlore County has seen 97 deaths related to COVID, but no current active cases
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) showed in its Thursday update that LeFlore County has seen 97 deaths related either directly or indirectly to COVID.
Poteau still leads in the number of deaths with 33, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 13, Pocola with eight, Panama and Spiro with six each and Bokoshe with five.
The good news is as of Thursday's OSDH update, there are no active COVID cases in LeFlore County.
However, as far as the state of Oklahoma is concerned, 498 new COVID cases were reported this week as of Thursday, with the state seeing 979 active cases.
The total number of COVID cases reported in Oklahoma as of Thursday is 1,038,224, with 15,815 deaths reported from either the virus directly or complications stemming from COVID.
