The continuing spike in active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County continues to rise.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county went from 119 last week to 168 on Wednesday afternoon.
Ten county towns saw an increase in active COVID-19 cases from the same time last week, with Pocola seeing the biggest increase — going from no active cases last week to 18 this week.
Poteau jumped from 42 active COVID-19 cases last week to 48 this week, while both Spiro and Talihina spiked by four cases — to 24 and 22, respectively, this week.
Bokoshe and Wister each reported 11 active COVID-19 cases, jumping from their respective totals last week of four and seven.
Heavener and Shady Point each saw a spike in active COVID-19 cases to eight, an increase of three and five, respectively, from their totals a week ago.
Panama jumped up two cases from five last week to seven this week, while Arkoma spiked from three last week to five this week.
However, Cameron and Howe went down by one active COVID-19 case each, going from four last week to three this week.
The county still has 68 deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 474,845 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.