The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that LeFlore County still has nine active COVID-19 cases, which is seven fewer than a week ago when that total was 16.
However, according to the OSDH website, five county cities have seen an increase of active cases as Spiro has three new cases, Bokoshe two and Poteau, Cameron, Heavener and Pocola with one new case each.
All total, the number of active cases as of Wednesday afternoon were Poteau with five, Spiro with four, Bokoshe, Heavener, Howe, and Pocola with two each and Cameron and Talihina with one apiece.
The good news is Wister’s two active cases and Panama’s single case both are no more.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 450,315 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to OSDH’s Wednesday afternoon website update.