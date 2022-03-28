breaking
OSDH reports no active cases in county, but Heavener sees 13th death
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The good news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) in its weekly update Thursday was there are no active COVID cases in LeFlore County.
However, the OSDH did report Heavener's 13th death, which either came directly or indirectly from COVID.
Heavener's 13th death brings LeFlore County's total death count to 95. Poteau still has the highest total with 31 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Pocola with eight, Panama and Spiro with six deaths each and Bokoshe with five deaths.
As for Oklahoma statewide, Thursday's OSDH update reported 459 new COVID cases from March 13-19 to bring the total number of COVID cases reported since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 1,031,448, and that there were 1,117 active cases — a decrease of almost 500 from the March 17 update.
The OSDH update Thursday reported there have been a grand total of 15,383 deaths — an increase of 210 since the March 17 update.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LeFlore County Historical Society among organizations to get grant
- Bigfoot Museum Art Gallery Gifts and More getting set up in Talihina
- OSDH reports no active cases in county, but Heavener sees 13th death
- 'Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans' happening Tuesday
- Oscars 2022: At a pugnacious Academy Awards, Apple’s feel-good “CODA” triumphs
- Panama woman loses life in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- Five LeFlore County players make OGBCA All-State; two LC coaches receive high honors
- Whatever happened to working?
Popular Content
Articles
- CASC softball season cancellation: CASC releases statement
- Five LeFlore County players make OGBCA All-State; two LC coaches receive high honors
- Wister tops LCT Baseball seeding
- Wister baseball, softball in top five of rankings
- Poteau, Heavener baseball climb standings with twinbill sweeps
- Panama woman loses life in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- District Attorney announces his retirement
- Poteau's Baker shares top defensive player honors, more NOAA basketball awards
- Remembering Spiro's Grammy-nominated writer, who passed in January
- 2021-22 Area basketball season records
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.