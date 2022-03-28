The good news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) in its weekly update Thursday was there are no active COVID cases in LeFlore County.
However, the OSDH did report Heavener's 13th death, which either came directly or indirectly from COVID.
Heavener's 13th death brings LeFlore County's total death count to 95. Poteau still has the highest total with 31 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Pocola with eight, Panama and Spiro with six deaths each and Bokoshe with five deaths.
As for Oklahoma statewide, Thursday's OSDH update reported 459 new COVID cases from March 13-19 to bring the total number of COVID cases reported since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 1,031,448, and that there were 1,117 active cases — a decrease of almost 500 from the March 17 update.
The OSDH update Thursday reported there have been a grand total of 15,383 deaths — an increase of 210 since the March 17 update.

Tags

Recommended for you