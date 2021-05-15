The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website Friday afternoon showed no changes in the amount of active COVID-19 cases or any new deaths.
As of Friday afternoon, OSDH still reported nine active cases in LeFlore County, with those being: Poteau — 5 Spiro — 4, Bokoshe — 2, Heavener — 2, Howe — 2, Pocola — 2, Cameron — 1, Talihina — 1.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 450,315 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update — which was Wednesday.