LeFlore County got some good news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
The OSDH website reported no new changes to either the number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from either the virus or complications from COVID-19 in LeFlore County.
However, Wednesday’s news from OSDH was by no means good as OSDH’s website reported that the number of active cases spiked from 44 the previous week to 119 this week.
The active cases as of Friday afternoon were: Poteau — 42, Spiro — 20, Talihina — 18, Bokoshe — 7, Heavener — 5, Panama — 5, Cameron — 4, Howe — 4, Wister — 4, Arkoma — 3, Shady Point — 3.
The county still has 68 deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 466,733 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update on Wednesday afternoon.