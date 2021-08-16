The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had no new information on its website regarding active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus on its website Monday afternoon.
The OSDH website still reports 263 active COVID-19 cases, which are: Poteau — 60, Talihina — 40, Spiro — 32, Wister — 31, Pocola — 23, Heavener — 18, Cameron — 18, Bokoshe — 12, Shady Point — 11, Panama— 7, Howe — 6, Arkoma — 5.
The OSDH also still reports 71 deaths, either stemming from COVID-19 itself or from complications from the virus. The deaths are Poteau with 23, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 500,311 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s last update Wednesday afternoon.