The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no new information about active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus on its website Monday night.
As of the OSDH website’s last update Wednesday afternoon, LeFlore County still has 90 active COVID-19 cases. Those active cases are: Poteau — 29, Heavener — 13, Pocola — 9, Wister — 7, Cameron — 5, Howe — 5, Shady Point — 5, Spiro — 5, Bokoshe — 4, Talihina — 4, Arkoma — 2, Panama — 2.
The deaths remained at 85 in LeFlore County, either from COVID-19 itself or from complications from the virus. The deaths are Poteau with 26, Talihina 20, Heavener 13, Bokoshe and Pocola each with five, Spiro with four, Howe with three, Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Wister with two each and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 635,447 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.