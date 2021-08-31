The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) did not show any changes on its website Monday night with regards to the number of active COVID-19 cases and deaths stemming from the virus in LeFlore County.
The OSDH still reported 359 active COVID-19 cases in the county. They are Poteau — 94, Spiro — 48, Heavener — 45, Talihina — 39, Howe — 22, Pocola — 21, Wister — 21, Cameron — 16, Shady Point — 15, Bokoshe — 13, Panama — 12, Arkoma — 9.
The OSDH still reports 71 deaths in the county from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Pocola with four, Bokoshe and Spiro with three each, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 530,594 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website’s latest update Wednesday afternoon.