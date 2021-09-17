The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) did not report any new information regarding the number of active COVID-19 cases or the number of deaths related to the virus on its website Friday afternoon.
The OSDH website still reports 306 active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County. Those are: Poteau — 77, Talihina — 54, Spiro — 40, Heavener — 28, Pocola — 22, Wister — 20, Howe — 17, Panama — 14, Bokoshe — 13, Arkoma — 7, Shady Point — 7, Cameron — 6, Fanshawe — 1.
The OSDH’s website still reported 73 deaths in the county with regards to either deaths stemming directly from the COVID-19 virus or complications from the virus. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 584,692 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update — which was the last update made as of press time..