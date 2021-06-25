The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no changes in the number of active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus in LeFlore County than what the OSDH’s website reported Wednesday afternoon.
The OSDH still reports 22 active COVID-19 cases in the county. They are: Pocola — 7, Spiro — 6, Poteau — 3, Bokoshe — 2, Wister — 2, Arkoma — 1, Cameron — 1.
The deaths that stemmed directly from the virus or due to complications from COVID-19 remain at 68, with those being 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 455,986 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the OSDH website’s last update Wednesday afternoon.