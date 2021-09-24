The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported no changes than what it reported Wednesday afternoon regarding active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus for LeFlore County.
According to the OSDH website Friday night, LeFlore County still had 220 active COVID-19 cases. Those active cases were: Poteau — 47, Talihina — 35, Wister — 27, Pocola — 17, Heavener — 16, Spiro — 16, Howe — 14, Shady Point — 13, Arkoma — 10, Bokoshe — 9, Cameron — 8, Panama — 8.
After the two new deaths the OSDH reported Wednesday afternoon in the county, there are now 75. Those are Poteau with 24, Talihina with 16, Heavener with 13 deaths, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 598,072 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update Wednesday afternoon.