The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) did not report any changes to what its website reported Wednesday afternoon with regards to active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from either the virus directly or complications from COVID-19 in LeFlore County.
LeFlore County has 156 active COVID-19 cases, with those being Poteau with 30, Spiro with 24, Wister with 19, Talihina with 16, Pocola with 17, Cameron with 10, Arkoma and Bokoshe each with nine, Shady Point with eight, Heavener and Panama with five each and Howe with four.
The county has had 70 deaths, with those being 23 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 486,232 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the OSDH website's latest update Wednesday afternoon.