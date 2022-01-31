breaking
OSDH reports no changes in active COVID cases, deaths in county
- David Seeley
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Monday afternoon that LeFlore County saw no changes in the active COVID cases nor in the number of deaths, either stemming directly or indirectly from the virus.
The OSDH still reports LeFlore County has 1,368 active COVID cases, with Poteau’s 386 active cases leading the way. Heavener and Spiro each have 151 cases, followed by Pocola with 136, Talihina with 122, Wister with 84, Howe with 71, Shady Point with 60, Cameron with 57, Bokoshe with 53, Arkoma with 44, Panama with 24, Hodgen with 16, Whitesboro with seven and Muse with six.
There are still 87 deaths in the county from either COVID directly or indirectly as of Monday afternoon’s OSDH report. Poteau has the most with 30 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro with five apiece.
As for the entire state of Oklahoma, the OSDH reported Monday afternoon that Sunday saw 8,386 new cases and Monday saw 4,873 for a total of 13,259 new cases. The total number of COVID cases in the state reached 976,914 as of Monday afternoon.
The OSDH reported Monday afternoon the death total reached 13,333, meaning since Friday afternoon’s total of 13,210 that 123 new deaths occurred from Friday through Monday.
