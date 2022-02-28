breaking
OSDH reports no changes in active COVID cases, deaths in county
- David Seeley
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Monday that LeFlore County had no new COVID cases or deaths either directly or indirectly from the virus.
In Monday's OSDH update, there were still 140 active COVID cases in LeFlore County, with Talihina leading the way with 46, followed by Poteau with 30, Spiro with 13, Pocola with 12, Wister with 11, Heavener with 10, Bokoshe with eight and Howe and Shady Point with five apiece.
The OSDH's update said Monday there are still 89 deaths in LeFlore County either directly or indirectly stemming from COVID.
Poteau leads the way with 31 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven, Panama with six and Bokoshe and Spiro with five apiece.
In Oklahoma as a whole, the OSDH has reported there have been 1,021,595 COVID cases reported, about 2,100 more than were reported on Friday.
The OSDH's Monday update reported that Sunday saw 1,004 new cases and Saturday had 878 new cases reported — for a total of 1,882 over that two-day period, which was more than what the state saw Thursday when there were 1,161 new cases reported.
The OSDH reported Monday there are currently 4,806 active cases, a drop of about 1,500 active cases when there were 6,385 on Friday morning.
The OSDH's Monday update reported 14,612 deaths due to COVID directly or indirectly as since Friday there have been 71 deaths since Friday.
