The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) did not report any new active COVID-19 cases or deaths stemming from the virus or complications of COVID-19 in LeFlore County on its website Friday afternoon.
The OSDH still reports that LeFlore County has 168 active COVID-19 cases.
The active cases as of Friday afternoon were: Poteau — 48, Spiro — 24, Talihina — 22, Pocola — 18, Bokoshe — 11, Wister — 11, Heavener — 8, Shady Point — 8, Panama — 7, Arkoma — 5, Cameron — 4, Howe — 4.
The county still has 68 deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19.
The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 474,845 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the last OSDH website update, which was Wednesday afternoon.