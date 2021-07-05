Due to the Independence Day Weekend holiday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has no new information regarding active COVID-19 cases and/or deaths in LeFlore County.
As of Wednesday’s OSDH website update, LeFlore County still has 21 active COVID-19 cases, with those being: Poteau — 9, Pocola — 6, Spiro — 3, Bokoshe — 1, Heavener — 1, Wister — 1.
The OSDH website also shows that LeFlore County’s death toll from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 68. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 457,490 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the last OSDH website update on Wednesday.