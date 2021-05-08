The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases or deaths in LeFlore County as the last update on the OSDH website came Wednesday when it reported that the active cases in the county dropped to 16.
The active cases as of Wednesday afternoon were Poteau with four, Shady Point with three, Howe and Wister with two each and Heavener, Panama, Pocola, Spiro and Talihina with one apiece.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 448,872 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, which was the last update according to OSDH’s Wednesday afternoon website update.