The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website Friday afternoon showed no new COVID-19 cases confirmed or any more deaths in LeFlore County since Wednesday’s two deaths — one each in Shady Point and Spiro.
So far, there have been 65 deaths in LeFlore County due to either from the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. The deaths are Poteau with 20, Talihina with 15, Heavener with 12, Bokoshe and Pocola with three each, Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister each with two and Arkoma with one. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 73 active cases in LeFlore County, The active cases were Poteau with 20, Pocola with nine, Wister with eight, Spiro with seven, Cameron and Talihina each with six, Arkoma, Bokoshe, Heavener, Howe and Panama with three each and Shady Point with two.
According to the OSDH website’s latest update, there have been 427,029 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.