The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported good news on Friday morning as it reported no new COVID cases or deaths, either stemming directly or indirectly, from the virus in LeFlore County.
The OSDH reported Friday morning there were still 734 active COVID cases in the county.
Poteau leads the way with 183 active cases, followed by Talihina with 109, Heavener and Spiro each with 80, Pocola with 52, Howe with 49, Wister with 42, Arkoma with 29, Cameron with 27, Panama with 22, Bokoshe with 21, Shady Point with 18, Whitesboro with 14 and Muse with eight.
The OSDH still reports LeFlore County has had 87 deaths so far due to COVID itself or indirectly from the virus. Poteau also leads the county with 30 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro with five apiece.
Statewide, Oklahoma has now seen 1,005,388 COVID cases reported, with about 900 new cases reported since Wednesday morning.
Thursday saw 2,230 new cases reported in the state with the number of active cases now standing at 29,565 — which is still about 10,000 less than Wednesday's report.
The OSDH reports there has now been 13,830 deaths stemming directly or indirectly from COVID as of Friday morning, but since Wednesday morning the state has reported 72 new deaths.

