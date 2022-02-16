breaking
OSDH reports no new COVID cases, deaths in LeFlore County
t would appear as if things are on a downward trend as far as COVID cases and deaths, either directly or indirectly, stemming from the virus in LeFlore County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Wednesday morning that there were still 734 active COVID cases and 87 deaths in the county — which has been the case ever since Feb. 9.
As for active COVID cases, Poteau leads the way with 183, followed by Talihina 109, Heavener and Spiro with 80 each, Pocola with 52, Howe with 49, Wister with 42, Arkoma with 29, Cameron with 27, Panama with 22, Bokoshe with 21, Shady Point with 18, Whitesboro with 14 and Muse with eight.
As for deaths, Poteau also leads the way with 30, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro with five deaths apiece.
As far as the entire state of Oklahoma is concerned, the number of COVID cases reported in Oklahoma as of Wednesday morning was 1,010,554 — which is about a 1,400 increase since Monday afternoon's update.
Tuesday saw 1,047 new COVID cases reported, after Monday afternoon reported only 760 new cases.
All total, there were 14,994 active COVID cases as of Wednesday morning, which is about a 5,200 decrease since Monday afternoon's number of 20,209.
The state has seen 14,152 deaths, either directly or indirectly, stemming from the virus as of Wednesday morning, meaning since Monday afternoon there have been 96 new deaths confirmed.
