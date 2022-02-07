The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Monday afternoon there were no new COVID cases or deaths stemming either directly or indirectly from the virus since what was reported Friday afternoon.
The OSDH still reported as of Monday afternoon there were 1,180 active cases. Poteau has the most with 319, followed by Talihina with 176, Spiro with 131, Heavener with 115, Pocola with 82, Howe with 75, Wister with 71, Cameron with 45 cases, Bokoshe and Shady Point with 38 each, Arkoma and Panama each with 30, Hodgen with 13, Whitesboro with 12 and Muse with five.
The OSDH still reported 87 deaths so far in the county due directly or indirectly to COVID. Poteau also has the most in this category in the county with 30 deaths, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro with five apiece.
From the state's perspective, there were 796 new cases reported Monday after Sunday saw 1,441 new cases, making a total of 2,237 new cases in a two-day period.
The number of active cases in Oklahoma as of Monday afternoon was 50,355, which is about 17,000 less than Friday afternoon's 67,444 active cases.
All total, there have been 997,783 total COVID cases, which is about 5,000 greater than what was reported Friday afternoon (992,932).
There have been 13,594 deaths so far due directly or indirectly from the virus. However, since Friday afternoon's total of 13,532 there have been 62 deaths.

