The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) did not report any changes as of Friday night on its website about changes in the number of active COVID-19 cases and/or deaths from the virus in LeFlore County.
The OSDH still reports 390 active COVID-19 case in county. Those case are: Poteau — 99, Spiro — 53, Talihina — 46, Heavener — 40, Pocola — 31, Wister — 26, Cameron — 25, Panama — 19, Bokoshe — 16, Howe — 16, Shady Point — 11, Arkoma — 6, Fanshawe — 2.
There are still 73 deaths in the county from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. Poteau has 23 deaths, followed by followed by Talihina with 15, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 568,874 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the latest OSDH website update on Wednesday.