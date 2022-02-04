breaking
OSDH reports number of active COVID cases drop in county
- David Seeley
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported Friday afternoon that the number of active COVID cases has dropped.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the OSDH reported 1,368 active cases, but it only reported 1,180 active cases Friday afternoon.
Of the 15 county towns, 11 of them saw drops in their total number of active cases.
Poteau still has the most with 319. Spiro has 131 cases, Heavener 115, Pocola 82, Wister 71, Cameron 45, Bokoshe and Shady Point each with 38, Arkoma with 30, Hodgen with 13 and Muse with five.
However, Talihina saw the biggest rise in active cases, jumping from 122 on Wednesday afternoon to 176. Howe saw its total jump from 71 to 75, Panama rise from 24 to 30 and Whitesboro rise from seven to 12.
The OSDH reported no more deaths as Friday’s death total, either directly or indirectly from the virus is still 87. Poteau has the most with 30, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe, Panama and Spiro with five apiece.
As far as Oklahoma goes, there were 4,742 new cases reported Thursday, jumping the number of active cases to 67,444, which is still lower than the 88,354 the OSDH reported Wednesday afternoon. All total, there have been 992,932 COVID cases reported, which was 8,995 more than the 983,937 reported Wednesday afternoon.
The death total climbed to 13,532 as 120 more Oklahomans have passed since Wednesday afternoon’s report — in which it stated there had been 13,412 deaths reported to that point.
