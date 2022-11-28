In last week's Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update, LeFlore County was shown with only 27 active COVID cases and no more deaths reported as that number is still at 96.
Poteau and Pocola have the most active COVID cases, each reporting eight. Spiro has six and Talihina has five.
Poteau still leads LeFlore County with 34 deaths, followed by Talihina with 22, Heavener with 13, Pocola and Spiro each with eight, Panama with six and Bokoshe with five.
As for the entire state, the OSDH update showed Oklahoma having 4,759 active COVID cases as of Nov. 12, with an average of 341 new cases happening daily. The update shows the number of new cases from Nov. 6-12 was 2,390.
As of Nov. 12, the OSDH reports there are 1,220,720 total cases, with 17,254 total deaths due to either the virus directly or indirectly from COVID.

